David Sanchez, age 66, an angel among us, has gone home to be reunited with his parents Gregorio and Maria Sanchez and siblings Salvador, Guadalupe, Francisca, Tomacita, Vicente and Gregorio Jr.

He will be greatly missed by his siblings Ascension Sanchez, Santiaga Esparza, Francisco (Mary) Sanchez from Omro WI., Seciel Sanchez, Eloise (Juan) Moran, Delia (Leonard) Moyer and Joe (Hilda) Sanchez, numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, great great nephews and nieces and a great great great nephew and niece.

He touched many lives and was deeply loved by family and friends.

A special thanks to the UNICORN Center INC. (Mrs. Edith Garwood, founder), where David found a special place and spent twenty-nine years. A place where he experienced being part of the workforce and where he held not one but two jobs at one time. Thanks to Stephanie Perkins who accompanied David on his journey. She saw David flourish and unfold from a little bud, shared in his successes, his many awards, and his laughter. His biggest joy was to share his cookies with her. He loved being around his family, loved Christmas and Easter seasons, Spanish music, dancing, eating at Luby's, visiting the zoo, going to the river, coloring books, crayons, hot wheels and Mariachis.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 2 pm to 8 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, Funeral Mass at 10 am, at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower with Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2.

Services are under the direction of Ortiz Mortuary, 3114 Culebra, San Antonio, TX 78228, (210-432-0987).

Due to COVID-19 services will be private.