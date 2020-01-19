|
David Stanley Thompson passed away August 1, 2019 at home in San Antonio, Texas. He was born March 24, 1939 in Comfort, Texas to Riley and Ida Thompson.
David had a successful career as an aircraft pilot and salesman for Chaparral Aviation based in San Antonio and Dallas, which later expanded to other Texas cities. David kept his love of aviation and the legacy of the "good ole' days" of selling and servicing Beechcrafts as a member of the Beachcraft Silver Fox group. And, he met the 2nd Thursday of every month for 20 plus years with the Chaparrel retirees. David enjoyed being a classic car collector, as well as being an avid motorcyclist, touring much of Texas; Terlingua being a favorite destination.
David was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Thompson, his brother Bill and his parents.
David is survived by his daughter, Julie Ann Thompson and his nephew Chris Thompson and his wife Ruth of Dallas, TX. David is also survived by his life-long friend, Preston B. Mewhinney, Jr. of Austin, TX, fellow pilot Dick Hetzel, and his dear and loving neighbors, Nick and Debbie Poloson.
A graveside life celebration will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Comfort, Texas at the Comfort Cemetery, 3rd Street Cemetery Road, around corner from the elementary school.
A casual lunch will be held at 2:00 pm at David's favorite restaurant: Richter's Antler Cafe, 1 Sun Valley Dr, Spring Branch, TX 78070.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020