1963 - 2019
David Victor Chavarria's journey from this life to his heavenly life began June 29, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born March 1, 1963 in San Antonio, TX to Molly and Deacon Tito Chavarria.
He retired from SAISD after 34 years of joyful service specializing in Early Childhood Education.
He also served in various ministries including Men and Teen ACTS, Faith Formation,
That Man is You and Divorced/Separated Support Group to name a few. He shared his faith in all aspects of his life. He always was available to those who needed him. He leaves behind his parents; children David and wife Felicia, and Alexander; siblings Danny and wife Becky, Dennis and wife Mimi and, Jesus; Uncles and Aunts Ross and Tricia Piña, Rosemary Piña, Jose and Sandy Chavarria, Altagracia Martinez, Ralph and Susan Staffier; several nieces and nephews as well as special cousins, numerous friends and thousands of students.
A light has not dimmed on earth but a lamp has been lit in heaven. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
The family would like to give thanks and appreciation for the support given to David throughout his battle.
SERVICES
Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Floresville, TX. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Floresville, TX with Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Floresville. A reception to Celebrate David's life will follow at Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
For those who are unable to join us in Floresville a Memorial Mass to Celebrate David's life will also be held on Wednesday July 17, 2019. Visitation will begin at 6:00pm with the Memorial Mass starting at 7:00pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Antonio, TX.
Memorial contributions may be made to the (800) 227-2345 () or Sacred Heart Parish Hall Fund.
Published in Express-News on July 9, 2019