Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
David Vincent


1932 - 2020
David Vincent Obituary

David W. Vincent, Sr. born February 15, 1932 in Manchester, England joined his loving wife, Lorenza in heaven on January 22, 2020 at the age of 87.

David a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force served 24 years and retired as Senior Master Sergeant. He loved to fish, tend his beautiful roses in his garden, singing in the church choir, reading and spending time with his beloved dogs. He loved to dance and travel the country with his wife, Lorenza including many trips to Las Vegas. David was a family man and always made time for his children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lois Vincent; beloved wife, Lorenza Vincent and sister, Kathleen Vincent. He is survived by his children, David W. Vincent, Jr (Diane), Karen Duignan (Dallas), Michael Vincent (Lisa), Joanne Yawn (Randy), and Richard Vincent (Heidi) as

well as his numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. followed by interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
