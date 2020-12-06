1/1
DAVID WALLACE
David was born in Luling, Texas to Hugh Wallace and Carrie Wallace.

David was preceded in death by his son, Darryl Wallace. He is survived by his sons, Hugh Anthony (Tony) Wallace and wife, Julia, David Wallace and wife, Rita; grandsons, David Christopher Wallace, Darryl Anthony Wallace; and his sister, Winnie Wallace Robinson.

At David's request, there will be no memorial service. He asked that family and friends celebrate his life in their own desired way. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.




Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
