August 25, 1932 - March 9, 2019
Services for David William Ebs, 86, Retired Lutheran Minister, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, San Antonio, TX. Arrangements are by Lacy Funeral Home of Stephenville, TX.
David was born in Sheboygan, WI on August 25, 1932 to William H. Ebs and Anita E. (Roska) Ebs. He married Dorothy Jane Ebs on July 21, 1957, in Peoria, IL. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2015. He remarried to Nancy Zachgo April 3, 2016.
Congregations David served as senior pastor include: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church - Calulmet Park, IL (1957-1960), Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church - Decatur, IL (1960-1965), Grace Lutheran Church - Los Angeles, CA (1965 - 1968), Holy Cross Lutheran Church - Vandalia, IL (1969 - 1978). He then served as assistant pastor for 32 years at Concordia Lutheran Church of San Antonio, TX.
The Ebs family survivors include son, William Ebs and wife Rhonda McMahon of Austin, TX; daughter Dr. Karen Hobbs and husband Dr. Marlon Hobbs of Stephenville, TX, grandchildren Noah and Mikayla Hobbs of Stephenville, Bryan and Dylan Ebs of Austin, TX. David loved Ann Johnston as a daughter and husband Matt Johnston of San Antonio, TX. and was known as Grandpa to their 2 daughters Sarah and Briannah Johnston of San Antonio, TX.
The Zachgo family survivors include daughter, Kelly Zachgo and husband John Ferris of Yukon, OK.; daughter Daryl Zachgo-Mendez and husband Jake Mendez of Northport, FL.; daughter Tracy Zachgo and husband George Peterson of Wimberley, TX.; daughter Susan Zachgo and husband Bruce Szalwinski of Austin, TX.; grandchildren Philip, Nathan, Peter and Lucas Szalwinski and Deborah Zachgo of Austin, TX.; Sergey, Ashlynn, Ericca, and
Katia Zacho-Peterson of Wimberley, TX.; Gennifer Mendez of Northport, FL.; Rachel, Kristian, and Erin Lynch of Yukon, OK.
David was preceded in death by his sisters Rosalie Ebs and Virginia Connor.
Memorials may be made to:
Concordia Lutheran Church
16801 Huebner Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78258
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
5323 Blanco Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78216
LINC San Antonio
5323 Blanco Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78216
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019