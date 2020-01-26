San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
1927 - 2020
Dawn Johnson Obituary

Dawn Johnson passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at age 92. A devoted and much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dawn was surrounded by family at her home of 10 years at Franklin Park Sonterra in San Antonio, Texas as she peacefully departed this life. Born a foundling in New Haven, CT in 1927, Dawn became the only child of her adoptive parents Charles and Rena Carroll. She moved with the family to Miami, Florida in 1941. While there she met and married the love of her life for almost 70 years, James W. "Jim" Johnson Jr. Together they enjoyed a wonderful life traveling the world with the US Air Force until Jim's retirement in 1976.Along the way their four children were born. Dawn enjoyed sewing, knitting, bingo, the Franklin Park Welcoming Committee, her beloved Spurs and traveling, visiting many parts of the world with Jim after his retirement. She was active in worship services at the chapel at Franklin Park. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband Jim. She is survived by her son Philip (Renay), daughters Carol Odell (Jim), Susan Long (late-husband Dan), and Jamie Mraz (John), as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. And Buddy the cat.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Franklin Park Sonterra Employee Appreciation Fund at the address below would be appreciated.

MEMORIAL CELEBRATION

SATURDAY,

FEBRUARY 1, 2020

3:00 P.M.

FRANKLIN PARK

SONTERRA

18323 SONTERRA PLACE

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78258

She will be interred with Jim at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas on a later date.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
