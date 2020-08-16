1/1
DAWN "Teri" WHITE
Dawn "Teri" White joined the angels in heaven Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 62. Dawn was a gentle, loving and intelligent woman. Growing up in a military family she traveled the world. She loved cooking but her passion was gardening. Her home was like a photo from the magazine "Home Garden". Although she had many passions for the outdoors.Dawn will be dearly missed by her husband, Curtis Alan White; her two beautiful daughters, Danielle Williamson and her husband, Scott Williamson and McKenna Houghton; her two grandchildren, Reagan Williamson and Madison Williamson.

Services for Teri will be held at a later date. To leave a note for the family visit Meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
