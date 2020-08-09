Deacon Tom was born on October 10, 1937 in Lakewood, Ohio to Rollen and Virginia Franklin. He returned to his Heavenly Father at the age of 82. He attended schools in North Olmsted, Ohio. He graduated from Case Institute of Technology in 1959 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Fluid Dynamics. He began working for Sohio Oil while finishing his degree and continued there after college. In 1963 he moved to NASA Lewis Research Center in Cleveland. In 1966 while reading a SAE magazine Tom found an ad for management position at Rohm and Haas' new Spring House, PA Engine Laboratory. Tom managed that lab for 10 years but his need to move on brought him to San Antonio, TX in 1976 for an engineering position with Automotive Research. Several years later he began his own consulting firm, Franklin Research and Technical Services, Inc. He led and served on various committees for SAE and ASTM technical standards groups. In 1983 he felt called to begin seminary studies to be ordained a Catholic Deacon. He was ordained in 1986 and began his ministry at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in San Antonio where he served for 32 years. During those years he and Agnes began Small Church Communities as a continuation of the Renew Process. They educated Communion Ministers and started the Ministry to the Sick and Homebound. They served on a team for Beyond Cana Retreats and its Outreach to other parishes. Deacon Tom developed the formats used during Holy Week Services and lead the monthly Men's Morning Prayer. He never stopped learning and could be found at numerous classes at Oblate School of Theology. Wherever there was a need he reached out and served. In 2018 Tom suffered a head injury from which he never recovered. Blessings on Kennith Cooper who cared lovingly for Tom before his time at Alpha Senior Care. The family is most grateful for all their care and support through the Covid Pandemic, when family could not spend time with him. Many blessings on all those who continued to pray for him and send him and Agnes well wishes, especially out faith community. Deacon Tom is survived by his best friend, lover and soul mate, Agnes with whom he shared 62 years of married life. Together they raised six sons, 5 of whom survive today; Thomas (and wife Amber), Daniel (and wife Pamela), Mark (and wife Cheri), John (and wife Cynthia), Joseph (and wife Angela) and his nephew Ralph (and wife Patricia) who came to be part of our family in 1981. He enjoyed 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, always with a smile on his face. Those who have gone home to the Father before him are son, Paul and wife Monica; parents Rollen and Virginia Franklin; brother, Rollen and wife Gloria; brother, Robert and wife, Helen; sister, Rosemary; parents-in-law, Joseph and Helen Borosh; sister-in-law, Catherine and husband Louis Boehnlein; brother-in-law, Joseph and wife Margaret Borosh. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Seating is limited to 160 people. Please RSVP.

VIGIL FRIDAY, AUGUST 21, 2020 7:00 P.M.

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS SATURDAY, AUGUST 22, 2020 9:30 A.M.

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH

4201 DeZAVALA ROAD

Masks and social distancing required for all services. Please arrive 30 minutes early for seating. RSVP to St. Francis Church 210-492-4600. Interment will follow for family members only in Holy Cross Cemetery on Nacogdoches Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Church, Mobile Loaves and Fishes Ministry. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with