1/1
DEACON THOMAS FRANKLIN
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEACON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deacon Tom was born on October 10, 1937 in Lakewood, Ohio to Rollen and Virginia Franklin. He returned to his Heavenly Father at the age of 82. He attended schools in North Olmsted, Ohio. He graduated from Case Institute of Technology in 1959 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Fluid Dynamics. He began working for Sohio Oil while finishing his degree and continued there after college. In 1963 he moved to NASA Lewis Research Center in Cleveland. In 1966 while reading a SAE magazine Tom found an ad for management position at Rohm and Haas' new Spring House, PA Engine Laboratory. Tom managed that lab for 10 years but his need to move on brought him to San Antonio, TX in 1976 for an engineering position with Automotive Research. Several years later he began his own consulting firm, Franklin Research and Technical Services, Inc. He led and served on various committees for SAE and ASTM technical standards groups. In 1983 he felt called to begin seminary studies to be ordained a Catholic Deacon. He was ordained in 1986 and began his ministry at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in San Antonio where he served for 32 years. During those years he and Agnes began Small Church Communities as a continuation of the Renew Process. They educated Communion Ministers and started the Ministry to the Sick and Homebound. They served on a team for Beyond Cana Retreats and its Outreach to other parishes. Deacon Tom developed the formats used during Holy Week Services and lead the monthly Men's Morning Prayer. He never stopped learning and could be found at numerous classes at Oblate School of Theology. Wherever there was a need he reached out and served. In 2018 Tom suffered a head injury from which he never recovered. Blessings on Kennith Cooper who cared lovingly for Tom before his time at Alpha Senior Care. The family is most grateful for all their care and support through the Covid Pandemic, when family could not spend time with him. Many blessings on all those who continued to pray for him and send him and Agnes well wishes, especially out faith community. Deacon Tom is survived by his best friend, lover and soul mate, Agnes with whom he shared 62 years of married life. Together they raised six sons, 5 of whom survive today; Thomas (and wife Amber), Daniel (and wife Pamela), Mark (and wife Cheri), John (and wife Cynthia), Joseph (and wife Angela) and his nephew Ralph (and wife Patricia) who came to be part of our family in 1981. He enjoyed 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, always with a smile on his face. Those who have gone home to the Father before him are son, Paul and wife Monica; parents Rollen and Virginia Franklin; brother, Rollen and wife Gloria; brother, Robert and wife, Helen; sister, Rosemary; parents-in-law, Joseph and Helen Borosh; sister-in-law, Catherine and husband Louis Boehnlein; brother-in-law, Joseph and wife Margaret Borosh. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Seating is limited to 160 people. Please RSVP.

VIGIL FRIDAY, AUGUST 21, 2020 7:00 P.M.

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS SATURDAY, AUGUST 22, 2020 9:30 A.M.

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH

4201 DeZAVALA ROAD

Masks and social distancing required for all services. Please arrive 30 minutes early for seating. RSVP to St. Francis Church 210-492-4600. Interment will follow for family members only in Holy Cross Cemetery on Nacogdoches Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Church, Mobile Loaves and Fishes Ministry. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 7, 2020
My first real contact with Tom was when I attended Sick and Homebound Training. Next was a Habitat for Humanity build. As a fellow member of St. Francis of Assisi parish I had many opportunities to feel the grace in Tom and build on my faith through his homilies. God called him home, but Tom will always be alive in the love at St. Francis.
Mary Huebscher
Friend
August 7, 2020
Dear Agnes, thank you to you and Tom for your example of committed love & service to our community and each other. I am especially grateful for the many tradions that the two of you birthed at St Francis. Most especially the eucharistic ministry - the baking of the bread and the intimate sharing of the body & blood of Christ - and so many other shared experiences in our church. I can still hear Tom's voice as he gave many moving homilies. And all along the way, you Agnes, have been a most present partner and minister too. Love & prayers for you and your family. Love, Jody Nash
Jody Nash
Friend
August 5, 2020
Many, many memories of Deacon Tom and his ministry! But the most enduring for me was his presence and homily at my brother's funeral vigil. God bless him, and console his surviving family. Love, Jackie Scherer
Jacquelyn Scherer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved