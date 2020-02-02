|
|
Dean H. Perry passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at 87 years of age.
He earned a BBA and BSME from the University of Texas. Dean served to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Air Force. Dean's certifications included: Real Estate Broker License, Texas Professional Engineering License, Instrument Flight Instructor, and Practitioner of Inventory Management. His professional resume was in manufacturing and corporate management. Dean's interests were cattle ranching, flying, scuba diving, sailing, and world travel. He was a Rotarian for 49 years, achieving Best in District as President of the North Central Rotary Club. He served 9 years on the Hill Country Village City Council and 6 years on the Bexar Met Water District board. Dean developed the first privatization of municipal water services, beginning in Irving, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Renee; daughter, Michele (Glenn) Michalek; and granddaughter, Alexandra (James) Pugh.
Charitable donations to The Rotary Foundation are appreciated in lieu of flowers at 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60693.
MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 20202:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020