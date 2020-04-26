|
Dean Lewis, of blessed memory, died of natural causes at his San Antonio home on April 8, 2020, after 89 years of enjoyable living and traveling. He was blessed to spend his final week discussing current events and reminiscing with his dear college friend and frequent traveling buddy, Bob Sturm. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved sister, Edis Lewis Parkans. Dean was born in Houston, Texas in 1931 to Bell and Sam Lewis, whom Dean described as the best parents ever. He was a proud member of the 1949 graduating class of San Jacinto High School, and remained in touch with his classmates over the many years through their alumni publication, the Campus Cub. After high school, Dean opted for a career in the military. In 1951 at age 20, he headed straight to Korea. Dean served in combat in the Korean War and through two tours of duty in Vietnam. Though he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel almost fifty years ago he would never entirely shed his military bearing. While in the military, Dean managed to get his college degree, earning credits, he would say, whenever and wherever he had the opportunity. He graduated from the University of Alaska. Dean retired from the military in 1972 and embarked on a new adventure with his two sons and his then wife, Katy, taking off for a yearlong road trip across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. They settled in Maine, where Dean began his graduate studies at the University of Maine. He would earn his MBA 3 years later, and launched a new career as a college professor. Dean relished the connection with his business students and accepted any adjunct position offered. He taught economics and marketing for a decade before budget cuts made it impossible to continue. That's when Dean returned to the one "job" he truly enjoyed: retirement. He spent time with friends and loved ones, traveling to six continents, and pursuing one of his biggest passions: cycling. He volunteered countless hours through the San Antonio Wheelmen bike club, teaching young and old how to ride. He was also a brilliant mind, a voracious reader, a reliable handyman and someone sought after for his incredible knowledge about everything from investing to bread baking. His warm and hearty laugh was infectious. Others have been known to try to emulate his wonderful way of saying "Bye-bye".Dean will be remembered, not simply for all he did, but as kind, generous, and loving. He was a devoted and caring partner to his long-time love, Eleanor "Bitsy" Komet, a loving father to his two sons, David Lewis and Daniel (Discetd Dominguez) Lewis, and his granddaughter, Cassandra Lewis. He was beloved by many, including his Army buddies across the states, friends at Temple Beth-El and by the Jubilados Cycling community. He was also incredibly loved and will be dearly missed by his nieces, Dana Katz and Cindy Parkans, as well as his "adopted" family, Leslie Komet Ausburn & Adam Ausburn, David Komet, Lauri & Mark Porter, Missy & Eric Rindler, and their children. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a contribution in Dean's memory, donations can be made to Temple Beth-El in San Antonio, or BikeTexas.org.