7:20 PM, March 10, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, San Antonio, Texas, USAF Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Dean Michael Murphy went to his heavenly home while surrounded by his beloved family.
Dean M. Murphy was born on February 26, 1934, in Vernonia, Oregon. He went to the University of Portland to obtain his BBA in 1957 and later returned to earn his MBA in 1971. Upon graduation in 1957, Dean was commissioned into the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant. After completing Basic Training at Lackland AFB, Texas, he was assigned to the AFB at Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada. He then transferred to Pepperell AFB, Newfoundland, Canada, where he would meet and in 1960 marry the love of his life, Sandra Eileen (Casey) Murphy. Sandra is the daughter of Augustine J. Casey (deceased 1971) and Margaret E. (McNamara) Casey (deceased 1990) The Air Force would take Dean and Sandra from Pepperell to the US Military Casualty Division in the Military Personnel Center at Randolph AFB, Texas, where he would retire in May of 1979. In their Military Service, Dean and Sandra were busy raising six children. After retiring from the USAF, he was employed by the City of San Antonio where he worked for the Community Initiatives Department in various positions that he would enjoy until his retirement at the young age of 83 in 2017. Dean was blessed with a beautiful tenor voice, which he enjoyed sharing with his family, friends and church. Everyone enjoyed his beautiful renditions of Danny Boy and Ave Maria. Our hearts are broken and ache to hear him sing again. He loved to play golf, enjoyed singing and traveling, but mostly loved spending time doing anything with his family – the most important thing to him. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Michael J. Murphy and Adelia S. (May) Murphy, and his grandson, Michael Ryan Murphy. Dean is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Eileen (Casey) and his loving family.
Dean was active in his church, and his community. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church for over 40 years, where he was a past CCD teacher and sang in the choir for many years. He was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem and was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a staunch supporter of Padua Place.
A Visitation and Rosary will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at7:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 6680 Crestway Dr., San Antonio, TX 78239.
The Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Padua Place, 100 Peter Baque Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.