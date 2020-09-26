1/2
Dean W. Elson
1919 - 2020
Dean W. Elson, age 101, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on June 7, 1919 in Elrama, Pennsylvania, to parents, Lee Roy and Pearl Edie Elson. Dean enlisted in the Army Air Corp during WWII serving as a fighter pilot and flew III combat missions. He was a awarded numerous decorations including The Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal. Dean attended and graduated from Washington and Jefferson College. He then joined the FBI and served in various roles until he retired in 1969 after 20 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Dean W. Elson II. Dean is survived by his beloved wife of 77 years, Edith Lois Howe Elson; his daughter, Deborah Elaine Neighbarger (Rich); granddaughter, Kelly Brown (Greg); great grandsons: Brayden Brown and Carson Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary McCullough.

FUNERAL SERVICE

MONDAY,

SEPTEMBER 28, 2020

3:00 PM

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

404 NORTH ALAMO

Rev. Bob Fuller will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI Foundation, 3717 Fettler Park Dr. Dumfries, VA 22025.

Published in Express-News on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
