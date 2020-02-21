|
|
Debbie Ann Hernandez, 59, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was a lover of life. When we speak about Debbie, we can't really say "was," because her vibrant presence is still very much here. She is a creative, nurturing spirit. She's sweet to everyone. She's a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and caretaker of her kitties Valentino and Samurai. She's a master florist, gardener, and artist. She loves fun. She loves swimming and the beach. She loves music and dancing. She loves playing Bingo. She smiles wide and laughs often, and when you're around her, so do you.
She is preceded in death by Belia Golob, Michael Golob, Martin Van Golob, and Brandylin Garza.
She is survived by her loving husband William C. Hernandez; children: Desiree Crystal, Kambri Eve Hernandez, Shaun Hernandez; grandchildren: Madisyn Faith and Layla Annlynn; sisters: Cindy Lou Benitez and Brenda Golob; nieces: Astrid, Sofia, Brianna; and nephews: Joshua, Dathan, Angel, and Billy.
The Celebration of Life viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2020