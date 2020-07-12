Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Deborah D. Martinez, 59, gained her angel wings on Sunday, July 5th, 2020. Our mother had a beautiful soul, smile, and was a loving grandmother to twenty-one grandchildren. She is survived by five children: Valerie, Deborah, Leandro, Mark, and Crystal Casias. Services in her loving memory will be held on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 with visitation at 4:00pm and a Rosary recited at 7:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home, 2200 W. Martin St., San Antonio, TX, 78207.