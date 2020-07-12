1/1
DEBORAH D. MARTINEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBORAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Deborah D. Martinez, 59, gained her angel wings on Sunday, July 5th, 2020. Our mother had a beautiful soul, smile, and was a loving grandmother to twenty-one grandchildren. She is survived by five children: Valerie, Deborah, Leandro, Mark, and Crystal Casias. Services in her loving memory will be held on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 with visitation at 4:00pm and a Rosary recited at 7:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home, 2200 W. Martin St., San Antonio, TX, 78207.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
04:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Rosary
07:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Delgado Funeral Home
2200 W Martin St
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 533-0003
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delgado Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved