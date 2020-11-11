1/1
DEBORAH DIANE DUNGY
1953 - 2020
Deborah Diane Dungy, 67, wife of LTJG John P. Dungy, Sr., died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born May 14, 1953, in Altus, OK, she was a daughter of the late Mabry Parker, the late Elise JoAnn Robertson Keith, and the late Ralph Keith. She had a heart of gold and loved spending time with her granddaughter. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Survivors include her

husband of 49 years; two children, John P. Dungy, Jr. (Amanda) of KY and

Crystal Tidwell (Allan) of Sumter; three granddaughters, Alexandra Dungy, Brookelyn Dungy, and Olivia Tidwell; and a brother, Larry Keith (Angie) of Sumter.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, William "Bill" Keith and Mabry Parker, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday in the Fort Jackson Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Pressley officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 A.M. Thursday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and

Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fort Jackson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
