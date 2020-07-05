Deborah Katherine McGettigan passed away at home on June 23, 2020. Debbie was born in Laredo, Texas to Lee and Joyce Pouncey on April 3, 1954. With her father being in the Air Force Debbie lived in many places in her childhood to include Germany and England.

She graduated from San Angelo Central High School and went on to pursue a career in Elementary Education. She graduated from Texas Christian University in 1982.

Debbie was a passionate teacher who made a difference in the lives of her students. Each day was an exciting experience in her classroom. Debbie taught elementary school in Texas, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina. She retired from teaching in 1999. She continued relationships with many of her former students. Many of these students, now adults sent messages of love, support and appreciation in her last weeks.Debbie always eagerly anticipated the Texas Christian University football season. She was a passionate TCU Horned Frogs fan always dressed in purple on game day. Debbie and her husband traveled to many of the TCU football bowl games. The football team must have heard her cheering for them from the stands because the Horned Frogs were victorious in 6 out of the 7 bowl games she attended.

Debbie enjoyed traveling. Every year she looked forward to traveling to Indianapolis to visit friends during the Indy 500 festivities. She began the tradition there during the parade to have Spectators wave signs and cheer "Show us your shoes." The celebrities, race car drivers, band members and clowns would all participate.She loved her yearly vacations to Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas, Nevada. Debbie loved to gamble, but only very small bets. Win or lose, she would always be laughing and cheering the next person rolling the dice at the craps table. Fun was Debbie's middle name!

Debbie fought cancer for more than 8 years. She was determined to overcome all the challenges that cancer presented. During this time she continued to think of others. Along with her mother and sister, they made colorful blankets for the chemo patients at Texas Oncology. While Debbie was enduring the her many chemo treatments, it always cheered her up to observe another chemo patient being comforted by one of her blankets.Debbie is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jim McGettigan. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Joyce Pouncey; sister Donna (Bill) Williams, nephew, Derek Williams, sister in law, Barbara (Frank) Simon, nephew, Shane (Shelby) Simon, niece, Kelley Simon and Murphy, Debbie's beloved basset hound. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Lee Pouncey.

Debbie loved life. She loved her husband, her family, her friends and her pets. She was always ready for the next adventure and she bought joy to everyone who knew her. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis a private Celebration of Life event will held at a later date during the fall. In lieu of flowers, Debbie requested memorial donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children. donorrelations@shriners.org.

Debbie, you will remain in our hearts forever!

Your presence we miss, Your memories we treasure

Loving you always, Forgetting you never

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with