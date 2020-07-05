1/1
DEBORAH KATHERINE MCGETTIGAN
1954 - 2020
Deborah Katherine McGettigan passed away at home on June 23, 2020. Debbie was born in Laredo, Texas to Lee and Joyce Pouncey on April 3, 1954. With her father being in the Air Force Debbie lived in many places in her childhood to include Germany and England.

She graduated from San Angelo Central High School and went on to pursue a career in Elementary Education. She graduated from Texas Christian University in 1982.

Debbie was a passionate teacher who made a difference in the lives of her students. Each day was an exciting experience in her classroom. Debbie taught elementary school in Texas, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina. She retired from teaching in 1999. She continued relationships with many of her former students. Many of these students, now adults sent messages of love, support and appreciation in her last weeks.Debbie always eagerly anticipated the Texas Christian University football season. She was a passionate TCU Horned Frogs fan always dressed in purple on game day. Debbie and her husband traveled to many of the TCU football bowl games. The football team must have heard her cheering for them from the stands because the Horned Frogs were victorious in 6 out of the 7 bowl games she attended.

Debbie enjoyed traveling. Every year she looked forward to traveling to Indianapolis to visit friends during the Indy 500 festivities. She began the tradition there during the parade to have Spectators wave signs and cheer "Show us your shoes." The celebrities, race car drivers, band members and clowns would all participate.She loved her yearly vacations to Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas, Nevada. Debbie loved to gamble, but only very small bets. Win or lose, she would always be laughing and cheering the next person rolling the dice at the craps table. Fun was Debbie's middle name!

Debbie fought cancer for more than 8 years. She was determined to overcome all the challenges that cancer presented. During this time she continued to think of others. Along with her mother and sister, they made colorful blankets for the chemo patients at Texas Oncology. While Debbie was enduring the her many chemo treatments, it always cheered her up to observe another chemo patient being comforted by one of her blankets.Debbie is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jim McGettigan. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Joyce Pouncey; sister Donna (Bill) Williams, nephew, Derek Williams, sister in law, Barbara (Frank) Simon, nephew, Shane (Shelby) Simon, niece, Kelley Simon and Murphy, Debbie's beloved basset hound. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Lee Pouncey.

Debbie loved life. She loved her husband, her family, her friends and her pets. She was always ready for the next adventure and she bought joy to everyone who knew her. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis a private Celebration of Life event will held at a later date during the fall. In lieu of flowers, Debbie requested memorial donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children. donorrelations@shriners.org.

Debbie, you will remain in our hearts forever!

Your presence we miss, Your memories we treasure

Loving you always, Forgetting you never

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
I always called Deb my Lady Warrior. She had the tenacity of a Pit Bull. When we spoke she was always up beat, and matter of fact about her battle with cancer. I'm truly blessed to know Deb, she was special and always smiling. We first met at an apartment complex , while we , Deb and Jim were building our homes in Columbia. Since we were parents to furry babies, Gus The Bassett Hound, and Edie and Savannah The Shih Tzus Divas, Deb and I became friends. Gus had a crush on my girls so poor Deb had to sit with GussyPoo till the girls came out. We had great walks. I then invited Deb to my art class, which resulted in her joining our group with Dr. Ruben Gambrell. We had wonderful times painting and listening to Dr. Gambrell's stories when he was a young man. I was honored to have known Deb and call her a friend.
Deb, this is for you...God bless and know we all meet again. A kiss for Gus and tell Ruben hello for me. I'll see ya on the other side my Dear Friend some day. Love ya❤ Your friend always, Linda
Linda Riser
Friend
July 2, 2020
So enjoyed playing tennis with Debbie! Such a great teammate and person. The world has a loss and Heaven has a gain.
Jennifer Drolla Delmer
Friend
July 2, 2020
Beautiful woman, I feel blessed to have known her and being able to watch what sisterhood truly was between Debbie and Donna. Such a powerful respect and love flowed through them. Love to all
Terry Williams
Family Friend
July 1, 2020
Truly a fun person on & off the tennis court....
Cliff Gossett
July 2, 2020
Debbie was such a fun, wonderful, and upbeat person. She will be missed by many lives she has touched throughout the years. Our prayers are with all of her family during this difficult time. May she now rest in peace with Jesus.
Lana Gloria
Coworker
July 1, 2020
Jim, Debbie was a awesome and loving person and as seen in the above picture always smiling. We have known each other a long time and have had a lot of good times together which we will cherish. My thoughts and prayers are with you Jim and Debbie's family. She will surely be missed by all who have ever gotten to know her. Debbie is now at peace and walking with the Angels.
Michael Dayoc
Friend
July 1, 2020
Rest in our SAVIOR'S Grace
Leroy Featherston
Friend
July 1, 2020
She was such a beautiful person .. when we lived near each other in Florida we enjoyed many fun times together . We always stayed in touch on Facebook I will miss you ... You are an Angel ...
Susan Ochinko
July 1, 2020
Robert Friel... Debbie was a wonderfulPerson. RIP.
Robert Friel
Family Friend
July 1, 2020
Will remember you with fondness and love. You will be missed. My prayers are with your family.
Ginny Rucinski
Friend
July 1, 2020
Rick Nakagaki, childhood friend. Our paths only crossed once during our childhood in England on an Air Force Base. We had lost touch of each other but Debbie found me on Facebook. We only had several years to communicate but it was really fun and friendly. I always watched a little TCU football so I could congratulate or sympathize with Debbie on the outcome of the game. I'll miss Debbie for the kindness and friendship she displayed on a daily basis to all her friends and family. May you Rest In Peace and enjoy your reward in Heaven.
Rick Nakagaki
Friend
July 1, 2020
This beautiful & fitting tribute must have been written by someone who knew Debbie well & loved her Her unique sense of humor, dedication to family & friends and zest for life made her a very special person indeed! To know her was to love her, and she will be missed.
Linda Coombs
Friend
July 1, 2020
Sincere condolences on the loss of Debbie. Take comfort in knowing she received wonderful care, which resulted in quality time together. Prayers for comfort and strength at this difficult time for her loving husband, mother, and sister.
Ronnie Koslosky
Friend
July 1, 2020
Jim:
Our sincere condolences on your loss.
Debbie was such a sweet person.
The Lord has another Angel.
God bless you.
Ron and Joan
Ron and Joan DelOrefice
Friend
July 1, 2020
To a very special person and friend! Love you, Bill and Pat Jarvis.
Pat Jarvis
Friend
July 1, 2020
Deb fought a long hard fight, but now is at peace. Jim you were her "Rock" through this tough battle. My prayers are with you during this very difficult time. Gone, but never forgotten. God Bless!!
Dave Berrigan
Friend
July 1, 2020
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all of the family. She indeed fought a good fight. May she now Rest In Peace.
Gaye Galante
Family Friend
