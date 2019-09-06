|
March 7, 1953 - September 1, 2019
Deborah Newton Williams Furlow passed peacefully on September 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at age 66 in Vacaville, California. Deborah was born in San Antonio, Texas to Margaret Ann (Peggy) Jackson Williams and Robert Allen Williams on March 7, 1953. Deb graduated from Alamo Heights HS in 1971 then graduated from Southwest Texas University (Texas State University in San Marcos), where she was a proud member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After traveling the world, Deb settled in Vacaville, California with her beloved dachshunds.
Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Robert Williams, brother, Michael White, and mother, Peggy Williams White. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Williams, step-father, Charlie Watson, Charlie's sons, Greg and Jeff, and numerous cousins. A special thanks to Elizabeth Peacock, Teena Starr, Debbie Baker Martinez, Sheryl Reagan, Willa Sheppard, and Kathleen Williams who cared for her with amazing skill and grace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship in Deborah's name to Texas State University. A celebration of life will be held September 7 in Vacaville at the Moose Lodge. A memorial in Texas will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 6, 2019