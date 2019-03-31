

Our beloved sister, and friend, Deborah Vara, age 65, went home to the Lord she loved and served, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Debbie was born on December 17, 1953 and raised in San Antonio by loving parents Henry and Lucille Fuentes Vara. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic School, Providence High School, and Our Lady of the Lake University. Debbie retired from AT&T after 30 years of service. She also worked for the Archdiocese of San Antonio.



Debbie was a lifelong devout Catholic serving in several parishes, including Little Flower, St. Paul, St. Luke, St. Matthew, and Our Lady of Czestochowa, where she served in several ministries such as RICA, CCD, and the Stephens Ministry, along with Church Lecturing and Bible Study groups. Debbie also volunteered with the annual Divine Mercy Sunday Celebration, as well as the Divine Mercy Center of San Antonio. She was a member of the Pioneers Club with AT&T, and a member of Communication Workers of America.



Debbie enjoyed reading books, watching old movies, the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys, listening to music, cooking, and baking. She loved spending time with her family and friends.



Debbie was an amazing woman who inspired others with her courage, grace, and dignity as she battled two terrible diseases. Her sense of humor, intelligence, advice, and loving presence will be missed.



Debbie is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lucille Vara, brother Henry Anthony Vara, nephew Derek Vara, grandmothers Anita Hurtado and Manuela Vara.



Debbie is survived by sisters: Adrianne Vara, Nancy Kluver and husband, Ronald; brothers: Michael Vara, John Vara, James Vara; nieces: Veronica Kluver, Rachel Vara, Laura Sifuentes; nephews: Christopher Kluver, James Kluver, Damien Vara; sister-in-law: Virginia Vara; Several cousins and numerous friends.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3rd from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.



ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 McCULLOUGH AVE.



PROCESSION DEPARTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2019

9:30 AM

FROM PORTER LORING CHAPEL



MASS OF THE RESURRECTION

THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2019

10:00 AM

BASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE

OF THE LITTLE FLOWER

1715 ZARZAMORA



Interment in Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian. Reception immediately following burial at St. Luke Parrish Hall, 4603 Manitou Rd.



