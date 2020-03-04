|
|
Beloved mother, wife, and sister, Debra Klar Johnson, age 68, passed away February 28, 2020. Born March 24, 1951, Debbie graduated from Marshall High, the University of North Texas, and later Trinity University. Debbie's dedication earned her Texas Teacher of the Year honors in 1988 and was on display through her love of teaching hospitality courses in NISD.
Debbie loved family and especially delighted in her children, Jillanne and Westbrook. Cheerful and outgoing, she inspired others to expand their capability and move past obstacles. She spent many summers leading arts and crafts at Girl Scout Camp Mira Sol and supported the youth at her church. She took several trips to Mexico to teach sewing.
Debbie is also survived by her devoted husband, Doug; son-in-law Christopher, daughter-in-law Akemi, two grandsons, her mother and three younger sisters.
Celebrate her life by making a donation to the , Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, or USA 2 Against Alzheimer's and by wearing blue – her favorite color – at the following:
Visitation – March 6 - 9 to 11 a.m. at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Memorial Services – March 7 – 3 p.m. Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, Helotes, TX.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 4, 2020