11/24/1949 - 4/9/2019
Debra Lynn (Son) Kimbell, age 69 passed away on April 9, 2019. She was born in Independence, Kansas on November 24, 1949. Debra worked as a Building Supervisor for the Coates Center at Trinity University for 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at the Kirby Senior Center, cheering on the Spurs, and gardening.
Debra proved to be both strong-willed and courageous as she battled cancer. The fight is never easy, but she handled it with unmatched strength and dignity, inspiring everyone around her. Debra was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Lawton and Betty Son. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Keith Kimbell; daughter Amie Saxon (husband Mark); sister Kathy Stephens-Arnold; grand children Hunter and Shyloh; and nephew Tyson (wife Lindsey).
A Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019