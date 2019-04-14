Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Debra Kimbell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Kimbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Lynn (Son) Kimbell


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Lynn (Son) Kimbell Obituary
11/24/1949 - 4/9/2019
Debra Lynn (Son) Kimbell, age 69 passed away on April 9, 2019. She was born in Independence, Kansas on November 24, 1949. Debra worked as a Building Supervisor for the Coates Center at Trinity University for 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at the Kirby Senior Center, cheering on the Spurs, and gardening.


Debra proved to be both strong-willed and courageous as she battled cancer. The fight is never easy, but she handled it with unmatched strength and dignity, inspiring everyone around her. Debra was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Lawton and Betty Son. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Keith Kimbell; daughter Amie Saxon (husband Mark); sister Kathy Stephens-Arnold; grand children Hunter and Shyloh; and nephew Tyson (wife Lindsey).
A Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, April 23rd at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at
. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now