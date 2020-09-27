Debra L. Parker passed away on the morning of September 19 due to complications from pneumonia. She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on January 10, 1954. A graduate of University of Texas and St. Mary's University, Debbie was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother. For many years, she was a teacher for the hearing impaired at the Texas School for the Deaf. Most recently, she was a dedicated attorney, serving as a staunch advocate for all her clients. She was a voice for the voiceless; her memory inspires us to take up that same work in whatever way we are able.

Debbie is survived by her sons Jamie and Garrett Kolb, her daughter-in-law Eva Turner, her grandsons Isaac and Asher Kolb, and her sister Annette Carter; along with nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved deeply. She is survived by countless friends and colleagues who loved and respected her.

Due to the current pandemic and in accordance with Debbie's wishes, her family will hold a memorial service at a later date in Tyler, Texas, her childhood home. For those who would like to honor Debbie's memory, we encourage you to make a donation to Child Advocates San Antonio (CASA).