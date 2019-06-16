|
|
July 11, 1953 - June 10, 2019
Debra Sikes Mergen passed away Monday, June 10 after fighting a long battle with Crohn's disease.
Debra was born to Lindsey and Sara Sikes July 11 1953 in El Paso Texas.
She graduated from Eastwood High School and married John Mergen in 1972. They spent 30 years in the Seattle area. Debra was the vault clerk for the Kitsap County Wa. Superior Court for over 10 years.
They returned to the land that She loved, Texas, in 2008. Debra loved aerobic dance, music, her children, and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by Her parents, Her sister, Billy-lin and brother James. She is survived by Husband, John, daughters Sara and Lin, grandchildren Madeline, Emma, Jesse, Vincent, and Nova.
A memorial service is scheduled for July 11 2019 at:
North Shore United
Methodist Church
Canyon Lake Texas at 2 PM.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019