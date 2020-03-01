|
Mrs. Delfina G. Mori, age 101, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Mori was born on December 15, 1918, in San Antonio to parents, Edward F. and Antonia (Guzman) Gariel. On April 24, 1954 she married Emil F. Mori in San Antonio. Mrs. Mori was an elementary school teacher and was named as an Outstanding Elementary School Teacher of America. She was a member and past director of The Beautify San Antonio Association and was recognized for her work for the beautification of San Antonio. Additionally, Mrs. Mori was a life member of the American Association of University Women, San Antonio and State Retired Teachers Association, Randolph Art League, Trinity Art League and the Helotes Art Guild. One of Mrs. Mori's favorite hobbies was showing her paintings at various art shows in and around San Antonio. She was also a Colonel in the Confederate Air Force, a Texas-based non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and showing of historical aircraft. Mrs. Mori was also a Blue Bird Hospital volunteer for 15 years. She was active at Cannon Air Field making it financially possible for the restoration of WWII Liaison aircraft.
Mrs. Mori is survived by her nieces and nephews and their spouses, Linda Hasson and husband Frank, of Blackwood, NJ, John Carey and wife, Diane of Rancho Mirage, CA, Sr. Pamela Conte of New York, Jeffrey Conte of Virginia, Lisa Todd of Indiana, Edward Gariel and wife Jeanne of Culver City, CA and Robert Gariel of AZ; great nieces and nephews, Nicole Petrilli, Jason Mounsier, Jessey Carey, Corina Carey, Christopher Hasson, Carl Hasson, and Edward P. Gariel. Mrs. Mori was preceded in death by her parents and husband, M/Sgt. Emil Francis Mori. Also survived by numerous great-great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Drive in San Antonio. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIALMONDAY, MARCH 2, 202010:00 AMBLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCHInterment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. You are invited to sign
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020