July 31, 1938 - March 28, 2019
Our devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Delfina S. Foltz was called home to be with our Lord on March 28, 2019, at the age of 80. Delfina was born on July 31, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas.
She graduated in 1955 from Edgewood H.S. and worked for many years as an LVN at Robert B. Green Hospital and Santa Rosa ER. She loved to crochet, cross stitch and sew.
She is reunited in heaven with her father and mother Pablo and Herlinda Saldivar.
Delfina will live on in the hearts of her children Anthony Foltz, Michael Foltz (Patricia Foltz), Mary Ann Garza (Jesse Garza), Charles Foltz (Mary Foltz), Rosemary Foltz and Christopher Foltz; and 8 grandchildren; 3 great- grandchildren, numerous cousins, friends and relatives.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 1pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 for a 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 1, 2019