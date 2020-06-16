Born in Laredo, TX on August 10, 1934

Delfino is preceded in death by his father, Delfino Pruitt; his mother, Eloisa De La Garza; two brothers, Rodolfo (Rudy) Pruitt and Leonardo (Leo) Pruitt; his sister, Manuela (Mae) Sambrano and his son, Caña Pruitt.

Delfino is survived by his wife, Andrea Pruitt of Pearsall, TX; his sons, John Pruitt and wife, Patricia of San Antonio, TX, Joe Pruitt and wife, Diana of Natalia, TX, and Delfino Pruitt and wife, Elizabeth of San Antonio, TX; his daughters, Norma and husband, Victor Sepulveda of Natalia, TX, Laura and husband, Richard Lara of San Antonio, TX and Rachel Pruitt of San Antonio, TX; two stepsons, John Moreno of Albuquerque, NM, Joe Moreno of San Antonio, TX and one step-daughter, Lillie Conner of San Antonio, TX; his brother, Alfredo (Feo) Pruitt and his sisters, Juana Villesca, Rosie and husband, Joe Guajardo and Trine Rodriguez all of Pearsall, TX, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00am with a Prayer Service at 11:00am at The Shepherds Flock Christian Church

Christian Church308 S. Pecan St.Pearsall, TX

M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home

511 Guadalupe St.,

San Antonio, TX.