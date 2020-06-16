DELFINO LORENZO PRUITT
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DELFINO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Laredo, TX on August 10, 1934

Delfino is preceded in death by his father, Delfino Pruitt; his mother, Eloisa De La Garza; two brothers, Rodolfo (Rudy) Pruitt and Leonardo (Leo) Pruitt; his sister, Manuela (Mae) Sambrano and his son, Caña Pruitt.

Delfino is survived by his wife, Andrea Pruitt of Pearsall, TX; his sons, John Pruitt and wife, Patricia of San Antonio, TX, Joe Pruitt and wife, Diana of Natalia, TX, and Delfino Pruitt and wife, Elizabeth of San Antonio, TX; his daughters, Norma and husband, Victor Sepulveda of Natalia, TX, Laura and husband, Richard Lara of San Antonio, TX and Rachel Pruitt of San Antonio, TX; two stepsons, John Moreno of Albuquerque, NM, Joe Moreno of San Antonio, TX and one step-daughter, Lillie Conner of San Antonio, TX; his brother, Alfredo (Feo) Pruitt and his sisters, Juana Villesca, Rosie and husband, Joe Guajardo and Trine Rodriguez all of Pearsall, TX, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00amwith a Prayer Service at 11:00am atThe Shepherds Flock

Christian Church308 S. Pecan St.Pearsall, TX

Arrangements under

the direction of

M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home

511 Guadalupe St.,

San Antonio, TX.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
The Shepherds Flock Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
The Shepherds Flock Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 226-6111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved