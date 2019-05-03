Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
San Fernando Cemetery II.
Delia C. Perez


Delia C. Perez Obituary
March 3, 1954 - April 23, 2019
Delia C. Perez, born on March 3, 1954, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 65. She is reunited in Heaven with her mother, Adelaida Cortez; father, Benito Cortez; Albert Salinas; brothers, JR Cortez and Sammy Sabedra. Ms. Perez is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Debora Ann Perez, Letty Perez, Rosemarie Aguillon, Trinidad Perez, Valarie Perez, Emilio Perez (Beatrice Zavala), Fidencio Cortez (Veronica) and Beatrice Perez; siblings, Gloria Medrano, Rudy Cortez, Reynaldo Cortez, Linda Sabedra, Alice Rosales, Eddie Sabedra and Sylvia Falcon; 30 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.

Her love and caring ways will remain in our Hearts for all eternity.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:00am for a 10:00am Mass at Divine Providence Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2019
