March 3, 1954 - April 23, 2019
Delia C. Perez, born on March 3, 1954, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 65. She is reunited in Heaven with her mother, Adelaida Cortez; father, Benito Cortez; Albert Salinas; brothers, JR Cortez and Sammy Sabedra. Ms. Perez is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Debora Ann Perez, Letty Perez, Rosemarie Aguillon, Trinidad Perez, Valarie Perez, Emilio Perez (Beatrice Zavala), Fidencio Cortez (Veronica) and Beatrice Perez; siblings, Gloria Medrano, Rudy Cortez, Reynaldo Cortez, Linda Sabedra, Alice Rosales, Eddie Sabedra and Sylvia Falcon; 30 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Her love and caring ways will remain in our Hearts for all eternity.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:00am for a 10:00am Mass at Divine Providence Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2019