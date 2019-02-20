|
February 15, 2019
Delia Castillo De La Torre entered eternal rest on February 15, 2019 at the blessed age of 91. She is preceded in death by husband Rosendo De La Torre Jr. and children Manuel Sr., David (Farmer), and Elvira. She is survived by her children; Alicia (Juan), Gloria, George (Frances), Jeannette, and Margaret (Gilbert); 18 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:30 AM for a 9:00 AM MASS at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019