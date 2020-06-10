DELIA (LELA) CARRILLO
1941 - 2020
Delia (Lela) Carrillo was born on September 16, 1941, in Sinton, TX. She passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on June 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her children Veronica Burke, Monica Elena and son Robert John. Delia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Willie Carrillo Jr, and daughters Linda (Richard) Urrutia and Rachel (David) Boswell, sisters Amanda (Bob) Ross, and Frances Davila, grandchildren Elise, Jeremy, Roxanne and Melanie Urrutia, Samantha, Joshua and Shelley Burke, and Kendall and Brooklyn Boswell, great-grandchildren Frankie and Elliot Urrutia, and Madison Vaquera, numerous nieces and nephews. As a mother, she was a great role model who taught the meaning of love and adoration always caring for family and friends. Delia and her husband were long-time members of St. Margaret Mary's and as volunteers of the church. She was a member of a rosary prayer group and also a member of the ACTS Women's Retreat. Delia retired from the SAISD after 19 years. We will all miss this beautiful person.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. The procession will depart at 7:30 AM for an 8:00 AM Mass on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
