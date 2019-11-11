Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Delia Mendez


1947 - 2019
Delia Mendez Obituary

Delia Mendez went to be with our Lord November 03, 2019 at the age of 72 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born June 03, 1947 in Beeville, Texas to Rafael and Elida Nino, Sr. Delia is survived by her partner of 16 years, Willie Flores; daughter, Gina Mendez (Christella); son, Ruben Rene Coy; brother, Richard Nino; sisters, Theresa Rodriguez, Juanita C. Nino, Dalia Wiemann; grandchildren, Teja N. Coy, Aiden Mendez.

She is preceded in passing by her parents, Rafael Nino, Sr., Elida C. Nino; brothers, Rafael Nino, Reynoldo Nino; sister, Rachel Nino. Delia was a L.V.N for 46 years, enjoyed spending time in her yard, and had a passion for plants. But more than anything she loved her children and grandchildren. Delia is loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7pm.

Funeral services will begin Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South at 10:00 am.

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 11, 2019
