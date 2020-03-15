|
Sgt. Delmer "Ray" Franklin, USAF, Retired, born on 16 of August 1932 in Shamrock, TX died on 9 March 2020 at his residence in Marion, TX. He was born to Major Lee Franklin and Thelma Inez Franklin as was one of four brothers. Ray served 20 years in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. During his service, Ray was awarded the Bronze Star for his meritorious and selfless service during Vietnam. Having been born into a family of musicians, Ray learned to play the banjo at a young age and later the guitar. Ray continued to play music until his passing and played guitar for the Texas Top Hands band. Ray has earned numerous musical awards such as multiple state and world championships earning him a place in the Texas Fiddler's Hall of Fame. When asked how he was able to do so much at his age, Ray stated "do something you love(music), spend time with family, and a little whiskey doesn't hurt". Ray is survived by his daughter Debbi Marshall, son Mark Andrews, grand- daughters Stephanie Mclain and Jessica Ferraro, grand- son Daniel Rolin Jr., Nieces, Nephews and numerous extended family members. His services will be held at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, TX. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am with a funeral service beginning at 11:30 am on Tuesday March 17, 2020. Interment to follow at 2pm at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020