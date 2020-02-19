Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
4201 DeZavala Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Henke Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmiro (Dely) Elizondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmiro (Dely) Isidro Elizondo


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delmiro (Dely) Isidro Elizondo Obituary

Delmiro (Dely) Isidro Elizondo passed away on February 9, 2020 at his home in Spicewood, Texas. Dely was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 15, 1925 to Matilde and Aurelia Elizondo. He was the fourth of five children. Dely graduated from Central High School and went to St. Mary's University.

Dely enlisted in the Navy on November 1, 1943 and was honorably discharged as a Radarman First Class on March 20, 1946. He married Yolanda Olga Garza on August 8, 1946 and had two daughters, Diana Marie 1947 and Mary Alice 1951.

He is predeceased by Yolanda, who died in 1963 and by Diana, who died in 2006.

Dely worked at his father's meat market as a butcher growing up. As an adult, he was a Deputy Sheriff, worked for Comet Service Stations, worked for Jesse & Chandler as an electrician, he had his own business in Spicewood, Texas for 15 years and worked for McCoy's Building Supply for 17 years retiring on January 23, 2020 at the age of 94. He enjoyed working with his hands, hunting, fishing, reading and parties. We will especially remember him for his smile, laughter and storytelling. He was always the life of the party!

Dely is survived by his sister, Dora Elizondo Guerra, daughter, Mary Alice Ezzell, son-in-law Michael Ezzell, grandchildren Kristi Hynes, William Thomas, Stephen Zapata and great grandchildren Samantha and Matthew Hynes. He is also survived by stepchildren Beth Allen, Suann Partlin, Hoppy Williams, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

The Rosary will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 4201 DeZavala Road, San Antonio, Texas. The Mass of Resurrection will be Saturday, February 22 at 10:00 am also at St. Francis of Assisi with a reception following the Mass in Henke Hall.

The burial will be at a later date at Fort Sam Houston.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delmiro (Dely)'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -