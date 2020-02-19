|
Delmiro (Dely) Isidro Elizondo passed away on February 9, 2020 at his home in Spicewood, Texas. Dely was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 15, 1925 to Matilde and Aurelia Elizondo. He was the fourth of five children. Dely graduated from Central High School and went to St. Mary's University.
Dely enlisted in the Navy on November 1, 1943 and was honorably discharged as a Radarman First Class on March 20, 1946. He married Yolanda Olga Garza on August 8, 1946 and had two daughters, Diana Marie 1947 and Mary Alice 1951.
He is predeceased by Yolanda, who died in 1963 and by Diana, who died in 2006.
Dely worked at his father's meat market as a butcher growing up. As an adult, he was a Deputy Sheriff, worked for Comet Service Stations, worked for Jesse & Chandler as an electrician, he had his own business in Spicewood, Texas for 15 years and worked for McCoy's Building Supply for 17 years retiring on January 23, 2020 at the age of 94. He enjoyed working with his hands, hunting, fishing, reading and parties. We will especially remember him for his smile, laughter and storytelling. He was always the life of the party!
Dely is survived by his sister, Dora Elizondo Guerra, daughter, Mary Alice Ezzell, son-in-law Michael Ezzell, grandchildren Kristi Hynes, William Thomas, Stephen Zapata and great grandchildren Samantha and Matthew Hynes. He is also survived by stepchildren Beth Allen, Suann Partlin, Hoppy Williams, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
The Rosary will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 4201 DeZavala Road, San Antonio, Texas. The Mass of Resurrection will be Saturday, February 22 at 10:00 am also at St. Francis of Assisi with a reception following the Mass in Henke Hall.
The burial will be at a later date at Fort Sam Houston.