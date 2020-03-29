Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
DELORA KATHERINE WILLIAMS Obituary

DeLora Katherine Williams died peacefully in her sleep in San Antonio, Texas on March 22, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was the daughter of Edward T. McGlasson Sr. and DeLora K. Hermann McGlasson. DeLora and Curtis Williams (died 1988) had many happy years together. A proud Texan, DeLora was born on Texas Independence Day and lived in San Antonio most of her life. She is survived by children: Jennifer Kitchen (Michael), Alan Williams (Beverly), and Brenda Funderburg (Scott); nephew Rick Marthis (Jana); grandchildren: Jerimy Tindal (Kristin), Rhonda Winfield (Corey), Nicholas Williams (Monica), Shelby Barringer (Kyle), Seth Richardson, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. DeLora loved to stay busy by giving to others. She was involved in numerous volunteer organizations over the years and held leadership positions in many of these.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research (https://ararf.org/) or St Luke's Catholic Church (http://saintlukeparish.com/).

For full obituary and service details please visit: www.SunsetNWFuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
