Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Delores Elaine Lydle


1925 - 2019
Delores Elaine Lydle Obituary

Delores Elaine Lydle, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed on to her Lord on November 7, 2019. She was born September 5, 1925 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Luis and Rhoda Alix. She married her husband, William "Bill" D. Lydle in 1950 and they were married for 54 wonderful years.

She is preceded in death by her, husband, Bill and sisters, Joan Jaggers and Jetta Riebert. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Janet K. Singelyn (John) of Austin, TX, Nancy Jo Lydle of San Antonio, TX, Michael W. Lydle (Christine) of Littleton, CO; adored grandchildren, Melissa E. Brune of Aliso Viejo, CA and William E. Lydle of Gunnison, CO. She is also survived by her dearest friend Fae Hardy and the Hardy family.

Delores enjoyed traveling, bridge, golf, volunteer work and spending time with her family and many dear friends. Delores was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be terribly missed. The family would like to thank her many friends, the staff at Brookdale Alamo Heights, Dr. Nandiala and her staff for their loving care and support.

A Memorial Service will be held at on November 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Assisted League of San Antonio.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 11, 2019
