Delrose Alma Burg Cearley


1926 - 2019
Delrose Alma Burg Cearley Obituary

Delrose Alma Burg Cearley, age 92, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Boerne, Texas. She was born December 30, 1926 to Willie Peter Burg and Fredericka Engel Burg in Stonewall, Texas. After many years as a full time homemaker, her volunteer activities led to full time employment as Business Manager of St. John Lutheran Church in San Antonio. She retired after 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, and loving husband of 59 years Harold Barney Cearley Jr. Delrose is survived by her children Johnny Cearley (Janett), Karen McIntyre (Robert), Teresa Smith (David) and Lori Romain (Lee); 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her dearly. The family will receive friends for visitation at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.

FUNERAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

DECEMBER 21, 2019

11 A.M.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH

315 ROSEWOOD AVE, BOERNE, TX 78006

Rev Eric Waters will officiate. Interment will follow at 2:30 P.M. in Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 18, 2019
