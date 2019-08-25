|
|
May 23, 1923 - August 22, 2019
Dempsey Lee (D.L.) Irvin, age 92, of Fredericksburg, TX passed away on August 22, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1923 in Smiley, Texas to Dempsey George and Tinnie Mae Montgomery. Dempsey was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Dempsey is survived by his sister, Shirley Caron; his son, Larry Irvin (Alice); daughters, Linda Lynd (David), and Peggy Meiske (Doug); grandchildren, Megan Irvin, Aimee Huizar (Matt), Jeremy Lynd (Amy), Lori Lynd, Kim Taht (Eric), Michele Smisek (Kevin), Jennifer Beltran (Sam) and Jill Rassmussen (Dennis); great-grandchildren, Andrew Smisek, Nick Smisek, Ashley Taht, Mallory Beltran, Sydney Lynd, and Zachary Bailey; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dempsey was preceded in death by his wife, Merle Irvin and brother, Harry Lyssy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29th from 10 am to 12 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Austin Hwy. The Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dempsey's name to the . Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019