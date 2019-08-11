|
July 14, 1953 - July 23, 2019
Dennis A. Dawood, 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Dennis was born on July 14, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to Ted and Hazel Asa Dawood.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Margaret A. Dawood; son, Ronnie Smith; daughter and son-in law, Anthony and Rebecca Castellanos; step-daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Steven Cox; mother-in-law, Ethel Koegler; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Marie Waters, Kurt and Kerstin Koegler and Monica Rodriguez. Dennis is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow. Graveside services will be held at Fort Sam National Houston Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019