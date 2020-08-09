Dennis H. Johnson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home in San Antonio, Texas with his loved ones by his side. Dennis was born in Portland, Oregon to Astrid and Hans Johnson. He was raised alongside Bob Brovick by Orva and Bertina Steffarud in Whitefish, Montana and graduated from Whitefish High School in 1961. Upon graduation from the University of Montana, he was commissioned into the U.S. Army. After a tour in Vietnam, he married the love of his life, Frankie Anne Hacker. They had two sons, Peter and Patrick and traveled the world in service to this great nation. Dennis served for over 26 years with multiple deployments in a variety of command and senior staff positions and received many awards and decorations to include the Vietnam Service Medal and the Legion of Merit. He retired in 1992 at Fort Sam Houston. In retirement, he built a second home in Montana on Whitefish Lake. He spent his time between Whitefish (his hometown) and San Antonio with his wife Frankie while enjoying their family and wonderful friends.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie; Children, Peter (Shelley) and Patrick (Kellie); Grandchildren, Benjamin, Riley, Brooke, Barrett, Landry and Cooper. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY

TUESDAY,

AUGUST 11, 2020

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

MASS

WEDNESDAY,

AUGUST 12, 2020

11:00 A.M.

SHRINE OF ST. PADRE PIO CATHOLIC CHURCH

3843 BULVERDE PARKWAY

Msgr. Ragsdale will officiate. A private interment with Military Honors will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Peter Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Barrett Johnson, Anthony Bosworth, Roger Ojeda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research michaeljfox.org/donate

