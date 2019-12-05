|
Dennis Patrick McMahon was born in San Antonio, Texas November 6, 1946 and died of complications associated with lung cancer on November 23, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John L. McMahon, Sr. and Katharine B. McMahon. He is also preceded in death by his brothers John L. McMahon, Jr. and Michael D. McMahon. He is survived by a brother Stephen McMahon and sister Katharine Gagliardi, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was particularly close to nephew Patrick McMahon and sister-in-law Susan McMahon, who were instrumental in his care during his illness.
People who encountered Dennis during his life generally had two reactions to him: he was extremely knowledgeable and intelligent and was perhaps the tallest individual the person had ever met. At nearly six feet eight inches, he had a brain to match his size.
Dennis showed signs of superior intelligence from an early age.
He began grade school at age five and soon skipped a grade, causing him to enter California Institute of Technology at age 16 following graduation from Central Catholic.
During his college years and two years of military service (Army), Dennis developed into a very fine pool player and golfer, pursuits he followed throughout life with considerable success.
Later education resulted in a master's degree in mathematics from UTSA and over 20 years of math and statistics teaching for the Alamo Community College District at St. Phillips.
Funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, 10:15am, Pavilion #2 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
