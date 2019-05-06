Home

Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthews Episcopal Church
Dennis R. Baumann


Dennis R. Baumann Obituary
April 19, 1949 - May 2, 2019
Dennis R. Baumann passed away in the early morning hours of May 2, 2019. He was born in San Antonio on April 19, 1949. Dennis is survived by Leslye Ferrell Baumann, his wife of almost 50 years, daughter Jennifer Sepulveda, son-in-law Orlando Sepulveda and granddaughters Emily, Natalie and Ashley Sepul- veda.

Additionally, he is survived by brothers and sisters Betty Magel and Ron, Leland Baumann and Shirley, Gary Baumann and Sharon, and Verlaine Druck; brother- and sister-in-laws James Ferrell and Debbie, Tere Ferrell, Lynne Rivas and Charlie, Jan Lopez and John; and his faithful companion Holly. Dennis had numerous nieces and nephews that he cared for greatly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf and Valentina Baumann. Visitation is Wednesday, May 8, at Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church. Dennis loved flowers and they are welcome. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation for research on early onset Alzheimer's. The family would like to express its gratitude for the support from friends and neighbors over the past few years.
Published in Express-News on May 6, 2019
