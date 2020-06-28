COL. DENNIS WILLIAM GILSTAD USAF, MC
1939 - 2020
Col. Dennis William Gilstad, USAF, MC (Ret.), born 12 August 1939 in Blackduck, Minnesota, died 5 June 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. 

Col. Gilstad graduated from West Point in 1962 and commissioned into the Air Force. He completed his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering at Texas A&M, and PhD at Perdue University, serving on the Minuteman Project and at the US Air Force Academy. He completed medical school at UTHSC San Antonio in 1977 and trained in anesthesiology at Wilford Hall, serving as a board-certified anesthesiologist and aerospace scientist. He graduated from UT School of Law at Austin in 1991 and practiced intellectual property law until shortly before his death.  He was preceded in death by parents Harold A. Gilstad, Sr. and Mary H. Reed-Hill and eldest brother, Harold A. Gilstad, Jr.  He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Claytor Gilstad; children CAPT Elizabeth A. McGuigan, MC, USN (Ret.) and CAPT John R-H. Gilstad, MC, USN, (Colleen); brothers Col. Claire J. Gilstad, USAF (Ret.) (Bonnie) and R. Scott Gilstad (Beverly); and grandchildren Dennis W. Gilstad, Shannon L. McGuigan, Kieran C. McGuigan, Mary C. Gilstad, and 1Lt Anlon P. McGuigan, USMC.

A memorial service will be held at Arlington.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
