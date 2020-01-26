San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Derek B. Childers Obituary

Derek Childers, age 61, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on October 21, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky, the family moved to Texas in 1971. Derek was a proud Aggie and loved his days as a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. He had a servant's heart and a passion for animals of all kinds. Derek is survived by his parents, Dr. James Childers and Georgia Childers; brother, Scott Morrison Childers; brother, Blake Collins Childers; and sister, Jamey Childers Schrutka.

Rev. Holly Wilson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Humane Society.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
