Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
1998 - 2019
Derek Joost Martinez Obituary
February 8, 1998 - August 20, 2019
Derek Joost Martinez entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 21.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 8, 1998. Derek "Billy" Martinez had an infectious smile that could light up a room. Derek was a truly one of a kind Soul with a heart of gold.




He is reunited in heaven with Paternal Grandfather Joe Camacho, Paternal Grandmother Clara Camacho, Great Grandmother Elvira Idar Sanders. He is eternally loved and will be deeply missed by his parents Rudy S. Martinez and Rynda Camacho Pena sister Sacha, brothers Rick, Vincent and Steven, numerous family members and countless friends.

A visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3pm to 9pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm that evening.


Published in Express-News on Aug. 27, 2019
