Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Derek Rivers
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Derek Rivers Obituary
February 27, 2019
On February 27, 2019, Derek Rivers (age 46) passed away after an 11-year battle with cancer. A native of San Antonio, he was a main-stay in the local music scene. Over three decades, Derek played with enthusiasm and a ton of heart with numerous bands, including Prototype, Hod, DSFA, Hedgehog, and his most recent band, La Sanche. His talent, wealth of knowledge, passion for music, movies, and life in general, along with his kind and gentle spirit will be sorely missed. He led a life of uncompromising optimism. His pain was never so great as to diminish his hope, to discourage his goals, or to steal his smile. Derek's capacity for kindness was matched equally by his deep commitment to family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of true integrity, courage, love, compassion, generosity, and acceptance. Preceded by his father, Alexander Rivers, and his grandparents, Chris and Lula Porter. Survived by his mother, Glenda Rivers, son, Forest Rivers (Siena), his flame of 18 years, Alecia, his beloved fur babies, Chestnut and Quigley, and many friends.
Services: Friday, March 8th 6-9; Saturday, March 9th 3pm with Mike Gutierrez and Basilio Carrillo officiating, Sunset Funeral Home. Pall Bearers: Bjorn Haga, Chago Gonzalez, John Davis, Javier Rodriguez, Robert Gonzalez, Antonio Ronconi, Justice Buchanan, and Ronnie Slavin.
Donations can be made to .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 7, 2019
