Desiree Michelle Bernarducci, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in New Braunfels at the age of 37. Desiree was born on May 13, 1982 at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma.
Desiree was a brilliantly shining light in the midst of a sometimes foggy world. She sought injured, stray and neglected animals and emminated her love so easily, the animals understood. Desi would also find beauty in nature and in people when the rest of us didn't see it - she would capture it in pictures and then share these treasures with friends and family. The stream of light that is Desiree, will never be extinguished.
Survivors include her loving parents; Keith and step-mother, Susan Bernarducci and Carolyn and step-father, Jake Hankins; siblings, Jennifer Bernarducci, Treaver Smith, Jeff Letter, Krysten Moreno and Nick Hankins; grandparents, Peggy and Warren Wilke, Daniel Bernarducci, Joyce and Delbert Timmerman, and Ron and Linda Hance; step-grand-parents, Ron and Mary Early and Al (deceased) and Betty Hankins. Desiree is also survived by many loving family and friends.
A Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2020