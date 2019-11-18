Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert Massie Riverside Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dexia-Lynn Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dexia-Lynn Marie Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dexia-Lynn Marie Robinson Obituary

On April 13, 2019, a warrior princess named Dexia-Lynn Marie Robinson was born at a hospital in the heart of San Antonio. She let out a war cry, so everyone knew that she was ready to fight her battles like the ones before her. Including her Mother and Father, Kathryn Flanagan and Brandon Robinson; great grandparents, Kathryn and Richard Thornton, and Eleanor Stevenson; grandparents, Rodney and Lu Ann Robinson, Dickie Flanagan, Adrian Thornton and Jason Johnson; aunts and uncles, Jamie and Sheryl Robinson, Eric and Lauren Flanagan; cousins, sterling, Ireland, and Logan Robinson.

She fought the most courageous battles with her Mom, Dad and all the NICU Staff. She used many strong weapons such as blowout diapers, boob milk, her paci, eyebrow games, sticking her tongue out, and her extremely contagious smile and happiness.

On November 11, 2019, after 7 months of fighting the bravest wars, she decided her mission was done and it was time to go to Valhalla with all the fallen before her. No one will ever forget the strongest, bravest, happiest, sassiest, most loving warrior princess to ever live. Rest easy Chunk, we've got the battles from here.

Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.

Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dexia-Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -