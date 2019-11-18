|
On April 13, 2019, a warrior princess named Dexia-Lynn Marie Robinson was born at a hospital in the heart of San Antonio. She let out a war cry, so everyone knew that she was ready to fight her battles like the ones before her. Including her Mother and Father, Kathryn Flanagan and Brandon Robinson; great grandparents, Kathryn and Richard Thornton, and Eleanor Stevenson; grandparents, Rodney and Lu Ann Robinson, Dickie Flanagan, Adrian Thornton and Jason Johnson; aunts and uncles, Jamie and Sheryl Robinson, Eric and Lauren Flanagan; cousins, sterling, Ireland, and Logan Robinson.
She fought the most courageous battles with her Mom, Dad and all the NICU Staff. She used many strong weapons such as blowout diapers, boob milk, her paci, eyebrow games, sticking her tongue out, and her extremely contagious smile and happiness.
On November 11, 2019, after 7 months of fighting the bravest wars, she decided her mission was done and it was time to go to Valhalla with all the fallen before her. No one will ever forget the strongest, bravest, happiest, sassiest, most loving warrior princess to ever live. Rest easy Chunk, we've got the battles from here.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.
