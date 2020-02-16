Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Diana Esquivel
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:30 AM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:30 AM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
1202 Fair Ave.
San Antonio, IL
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Diana Bermea Esquivel

Diana Bermea Esquivel

Diana Bermea Esquivel, beloved wife and mother, went to be with our Lord on February 11, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, TX on September 8, 1946 to parents, Antonia and Victor Bermea. Diana was a loving Air Force veteran wife to surviving husband, Robert Esquivel and two children; Dina Jones (Stephen Jones) and Robert "Bobby" Esquivel Jr. (Sandra). She was blessed with four loving grandchildren; Emma, Elana, Benjamin and Ava. Diana graduated locally from Fox Tech High School and led a very dedicated life to her family, her church and her community. Her lifetime achievements and guidance has impacted many lives and enhanced our community. She will be missed dearly.

Services will be as follows:

Monday, February 17, 2020

Visitation 5:00 PM

Rosary 7:00 PM

Angelus Funeral Home

1119 N. St. Mary's

San Antonio, TX 78215

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Arrive at funeral home

at 7:30 AM

Procession departs

at 8:30 AM

Funeral Mass 9:00 A.M.

St. Margaret Mary

Catholic Church

1202 Fair Ave.

San Antonio, TX 78223

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 AM
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
