|
|
Diana Bermea Esquivel, beloved wife and mother, went to be with our Lord on February 11, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, TX on September 8, 1946 to parents, Antonia and Victor Bermea. Diana was a loving Air Force veteran wife to surviving husband, Robert Esquivel and two children; Dina Jones (Stephen Jones) and Robert "Bobby" Esquivel Jr. (Sandra). She was blessed with four loving grandchildren; Emma, Elana, Benjamin and Ava. Diana graduated locally from Fox Tech High School and led a very dedicated life to her family, her church and her community. Her lifetime achievements and guidance has impacted many lives and enhanced our community. She will be missed dearly.
Services will be as follows:
Monday, February 17, 2020 Visitation 5:00 PMRosary 7:00 PMAngelus Funeral Home1119 N. St. Mary'sSan Antonio, TX 78215 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Arrive at funeral homeat 7:30 AMProcession departsat 8:30 AM Funeral Mass 9:00 A.M.St. Margaret MaryCatholic Church1202 Fair Ave.San Antonio, TX 78223 Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 AM
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020