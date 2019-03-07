|
February 1, 1937 - March 2, 2019
Diana Calderon, age 82, of San Antonio passed away on March 2nd 2019. Diana was born on February 1st 1937 in San Antonio to the late Julius and Blanch Guerra. She attended San Antonio Tech High School and graduated in 1956. Diana was active in school becoming the lead majorette, involved in acting and many other activities. There, she met the love of her life, Hector Calderon. They later married in 1961 and as her husband started his career they lived in Guatemala, Costa Rica and settling in Miami where they raised their family. She is survived by her husband, Hector, and her three children Chris, Vince and Diana. She was preceded in death by her son, Lt. Richard in a Navy helicopter accident in 1991. Diana is also survived by her 7 grandchildren, Cristina, Emily, Bianca, Brianna, Diana, Richard and Vincent. She enjoyed family get-togethers, traveling and was very personable. We are proud of the bereavement group she started at St. Louis church in Miami after her son's passing.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 9th at noon at Mission Park, 20900 IH10 West, SA with a memorial service at 2pm.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 7, 2019