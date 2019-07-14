|
March 18, 1973 - July 3, 2019
Diana M. Guadiana passed away peacefully, on July 3, 2019, at the age of 46. She was born on March 18, 1973 in San Antonio, Texas. She is reunited in heaven with her father Valentino, mother Cleo and daughter Stuart Sky Blue. She is loved and will be missed by her boyfriend Eric Gresham, children Zora Lee Weaverling, Nicholas Gavin Valentino Guadiana, Eric Phoenix Gresham and Ryvyr Ynara Amor Gresham, siblings Yolanda M. Guadiana, Bebe Fyfe (Kevin), Lucy Lucong and Cleo Ovalle (Vincent) plus numerous family and friends. Diana was a loving mother who loved and adored her children, was an Artist in drawings, her cooking, her imagination with story telling (she published children's books). This world is sadder and will miss her beautiful smile and heart. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A formal funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 for a 10am Funeral Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019