Diana M. Mathews passed from this life on May 6, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 28, 1926 to Anne Julia Dickinson and Arvel Joshua Monger. She was the great-great-granddaughter of William Polk Milby and great-granddaughter of John James, both early Texas settlers. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1943 and went on to attend Incarnate Word College. On February 19, 1950, she married a young Air Force officer, Richard Bevan Mathews, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church and then began an exciting life of world travel with the military. During those travels, they lived in in Germany and Turkey as well as U.S. locations in Texas, Maryland, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. They decided to return to San Antonio to retire from the military in 1964. Diana was always busy raising three children, gardening, playing bridge, taking art classes, and caring for many pets. When her husband passed away in 1980, she decided to return to Incarnate Word (now The University of the Incarnate Word) to work on a teaching certificate. She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Military-Civilian Club, and an active member of the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Thursday Lunch Bunch for almost 20 years. She is predeceased by her parents and husband. She is also predeceased by aunts and uncles, Laura and Bill Colglazier, and Diana and Albert S. Marucheau, as well as, first cousin, Albert J. Marucheau (Jackie.) Diana is survived by her three children: Diana "Candy" Casseb (Michael,) Barbara Mathews, and Richard Mathews Jr. (Louanne); three grandchildren, Collin, Christopher, and Mary Mathews. She is also survived by first cousins, John A. Colglazier (Peggy) and E. William Colglazier (Cathy,) and a multitude of James and Milby cousins spread across Texas. The family would like to thank Karen Kosub and The Forum for their wonderful care of Diana for the past three years. We are very grateful for your compassion and never-ending energy in taking care of all of the residents. Diana's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. We ask for all those who wish they could be present to view safely through the livestreaming link found on her obituary page on www.porterloring.com. She will then be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with her beloved Richard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, Texas 78212, Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, 825 E. Basse Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209, or to a charity of your choice. You are invited to signthe Guestbook or Send Virtual Hugs atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.